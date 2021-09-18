After Afghanistan pullout, US seeks NATO basing, intel pacts

ATHENS: Against the backdrop of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the top US military officer is meeting in Greece with NATO counterparts this weekend, hoping to forge more basing, intelligence sharing and other agreements to prevent terrorist groups from regrouping and threatening America and the region.

Army Gen Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the meeting of NATO defence chiefs will focus in part on the way ahead now that all alliance troops have pulled out of Afghanistan and the Taliban are in control.

Milley, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and American intelligence officials have warned that Al-Qaeda or the Islamic State group could regenerate in Afghanistan and pose a threat to the United States in one year to two years.

The US military has said it can conduct counterterrorism surveillance and, if necessary, strikes in Afghanistan from “over the horizon” - meaning from assets based in other countries.

But they have made it clear that surveillance flights from bases in the Persian Gulf are long and provide limited time in the air over Afghanistan. So they have talked about seeking basing agreements, overflight rights and increased intelligence-sharing with nations closer to Afghanistan, including some neighbours.

In recent months, however, US officials have reported little progress in any negotiations on any basing agreements.

Milly said he will be talking to his military counterparts “to see what the possibilities are and then bring them back” to US defence and diplomatic leaders for additional discussions. Then, he said, officials will see what they can turn into a reality.

“We are going to talk about over the horizon capabilities and where allies think appropriate that they can make a contribution, we’re certainly open to that,” Milley told reporters travelling with him to Greece. “There are opportunities where alliance members may choose to work closely with us on these over the horizon capabilities.”

He said allies are concerned about counterterrorism and how to ensure an effective defence against terrorists.