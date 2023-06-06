After dangerous encounters, US accuses China of military 'aggressiveness'

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Monday (Jun 5) recent dangerous encounters between the United States and Chinese forces in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea reflect a growing aggressiveness by Beijing's military that raises the risk of an error in which "somebody gets hurt".

Washington's sharply worded warning followed the US Navy's release on Sunday of a video of what it called an "unsafe interaction" in the Taiwan Strait in which a Chinese warship crossed in front of a US destroyer in the sensitive waterway.

The incident comes as both countries trade blame for not holding military talks - with disagreements between the rivals over everything from trade and Taiwan to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - and could raise the potential for future confrontations.

It also follows a May 26 incident in which a Chinese fighter jet carried out what the US called an "unnecessarily aggressive" manoeuvre near an American military plane over the South China Sea in international airspace.