After Texas school shooting, Biden vows to keep up pressure for gun regulation

The first funerals are set for Tuesday, with others scheduled through mid-June. The huge number of victims, many with horrific wounds, has left the town's two funeral homes turning to embalmers and morticians from across Texas for help.

One anonymous donor has pledged US$175,000 to help cover funeral costs, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

An impromptu memorial in the heart of Uvalde, a town of 15,000 about an hour's drive from the Mexican border, has drawn a steady stream of mourners. So have churches in the mostly Latino city, including the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where Biden and First Lady Jill Biden prayed when they visited on Sunday.

'RATIONAL ACTION'

The Uvalde massacre - the deadliest school attack since 20 children and six staff were killed in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012 - came less than two weeks after 10 people died in an attack at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York by a young gunman targeting African Americans.

Congress has repeatedly failed to agree on tighter gun regulations despite the grim recurrence of mass shootings, but the latest killings in the country's epidemic of gun violence have sparked a push for new measures.

While mass shootings draw anguished attention and spur momentary demands for change, most gun violence in this country passes with scant notice.

The country's Memorial Day weekend - Monday is a national holiday - has been marked by shootings that killed at least four people and wounded dozens, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.

Gunfire on Sunday at a festival in Taft, Oklahoma left one person dead and seven, including an infant, wounded; while in Chattanooga, Tennessee, six adolescents were wounded Saturday during an apparent altercation, Mayor Tim Kelly tweeted.