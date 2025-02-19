After Toronto plane crash, Delta says majority of passengers released from hospital

It's not yet clear what happened to Flight 4819 from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Air crashes are usually caused by multiple factors.

The 16-year-old CRJ900, made by Canada's Bombardier and powered by GE Aerospace engines, can seat up to 90 people. At least one of the two wings was no longer attached to the plane, video showed after the accident.



Toronto Pearson Airport said earlier on Monday it was dealing with high winds and frigid temperatures as airlines attempted to rebound after a weekend snowstorm dumped more than 22cm of snow.