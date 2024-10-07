Ahead of attack anniversary, Netanyahu says: 'We will win'

In late September Israel turned its focus north, intensifying military action against Iran-backed Hezbollah which had been sending rockets over the border from Lebanon in support of Hamas for nearly 12 months.

"A year ago, we suffered a terrible blow. Over the past 12 months, we have completely transformed reality," Netanyahu told troops during a visit to the Lebanon border, his office said.

"The whole world admires the blows you are delivering to our enemies, and I salute you", he said. "Together, we will fight, and together we will win - with God's help".