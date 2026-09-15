Trump blasts 'sick conspiracy' against AI as warnings mount

"PERFECT LITTLE ANGEL"

Trump has pushed back repeatedly in the past week against the warnings about AI, which reached fever pitch after Claude-maker Anthropic's CEO Amodei urged a halt in development.



Amodei's call to "slow the pace" was backed by OpenAI boss Sam Altman and Elon Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla boss who also owns xAI and was previously part of Trump's White House team.



But Trump trained his fire on Amodei, accusing him of playing both sides of the debate.



"The Trump Administration has stopped AI 'people' from doing bad, or potentially bad, 'things,' like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a 'perfect little angel'," the US president wrote.



Speaking on Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said he had heard directly from tech insiders the previous week on the issue.



Asked if he was downplaying their concerns, he said: "No, we are not downplaying, but you know it's going to be more good than bad by a lot."



Trump has long portrayed AI as crucial for maintaining America's technological, economic and security lead over China, whose President Xi Jinping is due to visit the White House next week.



China's spy chief warned on Sunday that artificial intelligence endangers the country's national security, saying foreign powers could use the technology to threaten social order.



Minister of State Security Chen Yixin wrote in an article that AI was now "the main battleground for global technological competition and a new track for major power strategic rivalry".



He singled out Anthropic's Claude Mythos and OpenAI's ChatGPT-5.5-Cyber for their advanced hacking capabilities that potentially "pose serious risks to China's critical information infrastructure".