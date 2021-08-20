Aid trickles in as Haitians struggle to count lives lost in quake

Many Haitians have complained about the sluggish arrival of aid, while fresh tremors are adding to anxiety.

In the coastal city of Les Cayes, one of the areas worst hit by the quake, residents were jolted from their beds by a fresh aftershock overnight.

There were no immediate reports of damage, a police officer said. Families slept on mattresses on the streets across the city, nervous about the state of buildings.

Haiti is the poorest country in the Americas, and is still recovering from a 2010 quake hat killed over 200,000.

The latest disaster struck just weeks after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated on Jul 7, plunging the nation of 11 million people deeper into a political crisis that has worsened its economic woes.

TALLYING THE DEATH

The national civil protection agency said late on Wednesday the death toll stood at 2,189, with 12,200 people injured.

Local officials are still tallying the dead.

In the town of Cavaillon, near Les Cayes, officials huddled over paper where they recorded the number of damaged houses, schools and churches in each of the surrounding villages, along with the number of dead and missing.

"We think there are still bodies in the ruins because we can smell them from underneath the rubble," said Jean Mary Naissant, one of the Cavaillon officials.

According to the tallies for Cavaillon and the small villages around it, there were 53 deaths and more than 2,700 wounded in the area. But there were still 21 people unaccounted for six days after the quake, local officials said.

Residents staged a protest on Monday to demand more assistance to dig out the collapsed buildings, Naissant said, but government help had yet to arrive from the capital, Port-au-Prince, some 180km to the east.