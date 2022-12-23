Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Air travellers warned of delays as UK passport control staff strike
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Air travellers warned of delays as UK passport control staff strike

Air travellers warned of delays as UK passport control staff strike

Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union take part in a border force workers strike action near Heathrow Airport, in London, Britain, Dec 23, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

23 Dec 2022 05:59PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2022 05:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Passengers at British airports were warned of delays after passport control staff walked out on Friday (Dec 23) on the first day of a strike due to last until New Year, though London's Heathrow and Gatwick reported no major disruptions.

The Public and Commercial Services Union said more than 1,000 Border Force staff, who are employed by the government, were expected to strike.

They are following nurses, paramedics, and workers in the rail and postal sectors in the biggest wave of industrial action over pay and conditions in Britain for decades.

The union said its Border Force members had been offered a 2 per cent pay rise, far below inflation that stood at 10.7 per cent in November.

Border Force apologised for any disruption for travellers entering Britain and said it was working with partners across the travel industry to support the inflow of passengers and goods. 

A member of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union uses an umbrella, as they take part in a border force workers strike action near Heathrow Airport, in London, Britain, Dec 23, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

"During the periods of industrial action, travellers should be prepared for disruption," chief operating officer Steve Dann said. 

Heathrow, Britain's busiest airport, reported "minimal queuing" in its arrivals halls.

"Immigration halls are free flowing ... with Border Force and the military contingency providing a good service," a spokesperson said.

Gatwick, Britain's second busiest, said passengers should expect longer wait times at passport control between Friday and the end of the year.

"We ... anticipate some disruption, but flights are operating normally, arrivals and departures, and we expect that to continue," Adam Jones, head of passenger operations, told Sky News.

Ahead of the strike action, which is scheduled to run up to Dec 31 excluding Dec 27, the government said it was training members of the armed forces and government officials to help staff passport controls at airports and ports.

Related:

Source: Reuters/cm

Related Topics

United Kingdom strike air travel

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.