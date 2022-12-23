Air travellers warned of delays as UK passport control staff strike

LONDON: Passengers at British airports were warned of delays after passport control staff walked out on Friday (Dec 23) on the first day of a strike due to last until New Year, though London's Heathrow and Gatwick reported no major disruptions.

The Public and Commercial Services Union said more than 1,000 Border Force staff, who are employed by the government, were expected to strike.

They are following nurses, paramedics, and workers in the rail and postal sectors in the biggest wave of industrial action over pay and conditions in Britain for decades.

The union said its Border Force members had been offered a 2 per cent pay rise, far below inflation that stood at 10.7 per cent in November.

Border Force apologised for any disruption for travellers entering Britain and said it was working with partners across the travel industry to support the inflow of passengers and goods.