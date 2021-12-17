Grand finale: Airbus delivers last A380 superjumbo

PARIS: The final Airbus A380 superjumbo jet to roll off the assembly line has been delivered to Emirates airlines, marking the end of one of Europe's most ambitious yet ultimately costly aviation projects, the companies said on Thursday (Dec 16).

It was the 123rd A380 to enter the Emirates fleet, by far the largest of the massive double-decker jets capable of carrying anywhere from 500 to 850 people - and offering private suites and even showers on board.

But despite glowing reviews from passengers after commercial flights began in 2007, most airlines struggled to fill the plane, making the economic prospects for operating the four-engine behemoth untenable.

Airbus pulled the plug on the programme in 2019, conceding that its bet on demand for huge planes connecting a handful of global hubs had failed to pan out.