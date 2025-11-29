Airbus issues major A320 recall, threatening global flight disruption

PARIS: Europe's Airbus said on Friday (Nov 28) it was ordering immediate repairs to 6,000 of its widely used A320 family of jets in a sweeping recall affecting more than half the global fleet, threatening upheaval during the busiest travel weekend of the year in the United States and disruption worldwide.

The setback appears to be among the largest recalls affecting Airbus in its 55-year history and comes weeks after the A320 overtook the Boeing 737 as the most-delivered model. At the time Airbus issued its bulletin to the plane's more than 350 operators, some 3,000 A320-family jets were in the air.

The fix mainly involves reverting to earlier software and is relatively simple, but must be carried out before the planes can fly again, other than repositioning to repair centres, according to the bulletin to airlines seen by Reuters.

Airlines from the United States to South America, Europe, India and New Zealand warned the repairs could potentially cause flight delays or cancellations.

The world's largest A320 operator, American Airlines , said some 340 of its 480 A320 aircraft would need the fix. It said it mostly expected these to be completed by Saturday with about two hours required for each plane.

ANA Holdings, Japan's biggest airline, says it cancelled 65 flights on Saturday after the Airbus A320 recall forced it to ground some aircraft. The carrier, along with affiliates such as Peach Aviation, is the biggest operator in Japan of single-aisle Airbus aircraft, including the A320.



South Korea's Asiana Airlines said no major flight disruptions are expected as work on 17 affected aircraft is ongoing.

Other airlines said they would take planes briefly out of service to do the repairs, including Germany's Lufthansa , India's IndiGo and UK-based easyJet.

Colombian carrier Avianca said the recall affected more than 70 per cent of its fleet, prompting it to close ticket sales for travel dates through Dec 8.