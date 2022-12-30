US considers airline wastewater testing as COVID-19 surges in China

CHICAGO/NEW YORK: As COVID-19 infections surge in China, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering sampling wastewater taken from international aircraft to track any emerging new variants, the agency told Reuters.

Such a policy would offer a better solution to tracking the virus and slowing its entry into the United States than new travel restrictions announced this week by the US and other countries, which require mandatory negative COVID-19 tests for travellers from China, three infectious disease experts told Reuters.

Travel restrictions, such as mandatory testing, have so far failed to significantly curb the spread of COVID-19 and function largely as optics, said Dr Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota.

"They seem to be essential from a political standpoint. I think each government feels like they will be accused of not doing enough to protect their citizens if they don't do these," he said.