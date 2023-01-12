Airlines expect US operations to rebound on Thursday as FAA investigates outage

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO: US airlines said they expect operations to return to normal on Thursday (Jan 12) as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambles to pinpoint the cause of a computer outage that grounded flights nationally and to prevent it from happening again.

More than 11,300 US flights were delayed or cancelled on Wednesday, according to FlightAware, in the first national grounding of domestic traffic in about two decades.

Major carriers such as Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines said they expected normal operations on Thursday.

The FAA computer failure prevented airports from filing updated safety notices that warn pilots of potential hazards such as runway closures, equipment outages and construction, bringing flights to a temporary halt.

FAA officials said a preliminary review traced the problem to a damaged database file, but added there was no evidence of a cyberattack and the investigation was continuing.

The same file corrupted both the main system and its backup, said people familiar with the review, who asked not to be identified.