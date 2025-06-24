Airlines face fresh upheaval as Iran attacks US airbase in Qatar

Airlines scrambled to cancel flights and reroute planes on Monday (Jun 23) after several Middle Eastern nations closed their countries' airspace temporarily as Iran attacked the Al Udeid US military base in Doha, the latest upheaval to air travel in a normally busy region.

On Sunday, the US attacked key Iranian nuclear sites and Tehran responded on Monday by firing several missiles at the US base without killing or injuring anyone.

The escalating tensions are starting to affect airlines beyond the Middle East, where major flight routes have already been cut off since Israel began strikes on Iran on Jun 13. On Monday, Air India said it would suspend flights to and from eastern North America and Europe as those routes use what has become an increasingly narrow path between those destinations and the Indian subcontinent.

After briefly closing their airspace, Bahrain and Kuwait both reopened them, according to state news media. Dubai Airports said its operations had resumed after a brief suspension, though it warned of delays or cancellations on social media site X. Qatar also closed its airspace.

The conflict has already cut off major flight routes to typically resilient aviation hubs such as Dubai, with the world's busiest international airport, and Qatar's capital of Doha. The usually busy airspace stretching from Iran and Iraq to the Mediterranean resembles a ghost town, devoid of commercial air traffic due to the airspace closures and safety concerns.

Air India said on Monday it had stopped all operations to the Middle East, but also flights to North America's east coast and Europe. This included diverting flights already in the air back to their takeoff site, and away from closed airspaces.