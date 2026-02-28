Airspace closed, flights cancelled as US, Israel strike Iran

PARIS: Flights across the Middle East were being cancelled on Saturday (Feb 28) as several countries closed their airspace after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates all announced at least partial closures of their skies in the hours after smoke began rising over Tehran and Iran began retaliatory attacks in the region.

Carriers including Air France, Air India, Turkish Airlines, Norwegian, Air Algerie and Lufthansa announced widespread cancellations.

AIRSPACE CLOSURES

Iran swiftly closed its airspace.

"The airspace of the entire country is closed until further notice," announced the spokesman of Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation, quoted by Tasnim news agency.

Israel also closed its airspace to civilian flights, its transport minister, Miri Regev, announced.

Iraq also shut down airspace, state media said, while the United Arab Emirates said it was closing its skies "partially and temporarily".

Syria closed part of its airspace in the south along the border with Israel for 12 hours, the Civil Aviation Authority said.

"The southern air corridors will be closed ... from Saturday 12pm (9am GMT) for 12 hours," the agency said in a statement.

Jordan's air force was conducting drills to "defend the kingdom's skies", its military said, later adding that it shot down two ballistic missiles.

Kuwait closed its airspace, with its military later saying it had "engaged incoming missiles".