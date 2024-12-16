Al Jazeera condemns killing of journalist in Israeli strike on Gaza

The Israeli military confirmed in a statement it had killed Louh, saying he was a member of Islamic Jihad and "previously served as a platoon commander" for the militant group.



Israel's military has repeatedly accused journalists from the Al Jazeera of links to Hamas or its ally Islamic Jihad. Al Jazeera has fiercely denied these accusations and said Israel systematically targets its employees in the Gaza Strip.



The military said it struck a "command and control centre embedded in the offices of the civil defence organisation in Nuseirat", targeting "Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists". It said the centre was used to target Israeli troops.



Gaza's civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal confirmed Louh had been killed in the strike on the Nuseirat camp that also claimed the lives of three members of Bassal's rescue agency.



Bassal told AFP a warplane had "targeted the Civil Defence site in Nuseirat camp".



In a statement, the Palestinian militant group Hamas called Louh's killing an "assassination" and a "war crime", describing it as "part of a systematic targeting of journalists in Gaza, aimed at intimidating them and deterring them".