No survivors after wreckage of missing Alaska plane found: Coast guard

LOS ANGELES: The wreckage of a plane that went missing in Alaska has been found, US officials said Friday (Feb 7), with all 10 people aboard thought to have died.

The US Coast Guard said it had discovered the remnants of the Bering Air Caravan around 55km from Nome.

"Three individuals were found inside and reported to be deceased," the Coast Guard posted on social media.

"The remaining seven people are believed to be inside the aircraft but are currently inaccessible due to the condition of the plane."

Nome's volunteer fire department, which had scrambled in the search for the plane, said on Facebook it was helping with recovery.

"The Nome Search and Rescue Team is spooling up with assistance from the Alaska Air National Guard with recovery efforts," a post said.

"From reports we have received, the crash was not survivable. Our thoughts are with the families at this time."

The privately operated plane, with nine passengers and one pilot on board, was reported overdue Thursday on a flight from Unalakleet to Nome, Alaska state police said.

The two cities are located roughly 150 miles apart across the Norton Sound, on the state's west coast.

According to publicly available information, the plane's last known position was over the water around 40 minutes after takeoff.

The crash is the latest incident in a string of aviation disasters in the United States.

On Jan 30, a passenger jet collided midair with a US Army helicopter in Washington, killing all 67 people aboard both aircraft.

The disaster was followed closely by the crash of a medical plane into a busy Philadelphia neighbourhood, killing seven and injuring 19.