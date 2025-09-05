Albanese and Trump about critical minerals and security

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese discussed opportunities for Australia and the United States to cooperate on critical minerals in a phone call with President Donald Trump on Thursday (Sep 4) evening, his office said.

The two leaders spoke about opportunities to work together on trade and critical minerals "in the interests of both nations", a statement from Albanese's office said.

They also discussed the importance of shared security interests, it added.

Albanese, re-elected as leader of the centre-left Labor government in a May national election, is yet to meet Trump.

He is expected to travel to the United States in September to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Australian officials had been seeking to schedule a meeting with Trump while Albanese is in the United States, although this was not mentioned in the readout of the call.