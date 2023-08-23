Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Albania fights wildfire, arrests arson suspect
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Albania fights wildfire, arrests arson suspect

Albania fights wildfire, arrests arson suspect

A man looks on during a wildfire near Qeparo, Albania, on Aug 19, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Florion Goga)

23 Aug 2023 04:16AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KURBIN, Albania : Albania is fighting a large wildfire near the western town of Lac, the army and firefighters trying to keep away the flames threatening houses, the interior minister said on Tuesday (Aug 22).

Police showed video of a man being arrested and Interior Minister Taulant Balla said he was suspected of arson.

"The fire has reached a massive area of pine trees near the town of Lac and this is one of the worst wildfires this year," Balla said in a post on his Facebook page.

Local media showed video of an army helicopter pouring water in the area as a flames could be seen close to houses.

Defence Minister Niko Peleshi said 50 soldiers were deployed but stopping the fire remains a challenge because of the difficult terrain.

In another video from the southern town of Berat, police showed security camera footage of two men starting a fire. They were identified and arrested.

Just in July Albania has identified and charged 14 people with starting wildfires which is punishable with up to 15 years jail time.

Wildfires are also raging in Greece, Spain, Italy and Portugal, as the region suffered hot, dry and windy conditions that scientists have linked to climate change.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Albania wildfire

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.