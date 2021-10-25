Alec Baldwin was aiming at camera when gun discharged: Affidavit

"Joel stated that they had Alec sitting in a pew in a church building setting, and he was practicing a cross draw. Joel said he was looking over the shoulder of (Hutchins), when he heard what sounded like a whip and then loud pop," the affidavit read.

Hutchins was shot in the chest area, the document said.

"Joel then vaguely remembers (Hutchins) complaining about her stomach and grabbing her midsection. Joel also said (Hutchins) began to stumble backwards and she was assisted to the ground," the affidavit adds.

Hutchins said she could not feel her legs, Reid Russel, a cameraman who was standing next to her at the time of the shooting, told officials.

A distraught Baldwin, 63, was photographed on Saturday outside a hotel in Santa Fe embracing and talking with Matt Hutchins, the husband of Halyna Hutchins, and their nine-year-old son.

In a statement read to a candlelight vigil on Saturday, Hutchins called his wife's death "an enormous loss".

No one has been charged in the fatal incident during a rehearsal on Thursday at the Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe as the sheriff's office continues its investigation.

Multiple media and social media reports have raised concerns about safety protocols on the set of the low-budget movie.

Both Souza and Russel described a walk-out by a camera crew before the accident.

"Reid stated that the camera crew was having issues with production involving payment and housing," the affidavit reads, adding that Russel had said six individuals had walked out.