Alec Baldwin heart-broken over prop gun accident, problems reported on movie set

SANTA FE, New Mexico: Actor Alec Baldwin said on Friday (Oct 22) he was in shock over his accidental fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set, as reports emerged of walk-outs there earlier in the week over unsafe conditions.

The star of 30 Rock and The Hunt for Red October said he was "fully cooperating" with authorities to determine how the incident occurred on Thursday on the set of his Western movie Rust.

Police on Friday gave no details of what happened but the Los Angeles Times and Deadline Hollywood cited several members of the crew and others close to the production as saying six or seven camera operators had walked off the Rust set hours before the tragedy.

Both outlets also reported that there had been at least one previous misfire with the prop gun.

"We cited everything from lack of payment for three weeks, taking our hotels away despite asking for them in our deals, lack of Covid safety, and on top of that, poor gun safety! Poor on-set safety period!" one camera crew member wrote on a private Facebook page, according to Deadline.

After the walkout on Thursday morning, "They brought in four non-union guys to replace us and tried calling the cops on us".

Reuters could not immediately confirm the accounts. Rust Movie Productions did not respond to a request for comment on Friday but said in a statement that the safety of the cast and crew is its top priority and it was investigating.

"Though we were not made aware of any official complaints concerning weapon or prop safety on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is shut down," the company said in its statement.

Baldwin, 63, said on Friday that there were "no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours".

"My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," added the actor in a posting on his social media accounts.