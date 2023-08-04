Who is Alexei Navalny and why is he on trial again?

Russia's most prominent opposition leader Alexei Navalny says that he expects to see his prison sentence extended by nearly two decades on Friday (Aug 4) when a court delivers its verdict on a battery of new charges against him.

Who is he and how did he get to this point?

OPPOSITION LEADER

Navalny, 47, is by far the best known figure in Russia's splintered opposition, with supporters casting him as a Nelson Mandela-style figure who will one day be freed from jail to lead the country. The Kremlin has tried to portray him as politically irrelevant, and President Vladimir Putin makes a point of never speaking his name.

Navalny earned admiration around the world for voluntarily returning to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he underwent treatment for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent in Siberia. He was immediately arrested on arrival.

RISE TO PROMINENCE

A former lawyer, Navalny rose to prominence with blogs that exposed what he said was vast corruption in Russia. He says the country is ruled by "crooks and thieves".

He took part in Russian nationalist marches in the 2000s and voiced anti-immigrant views. In 2007 he was expelled from the liberal Yabloko opposition party.

When demonstrations against Putin flared in December 2011, he was one of the first protest leaders arrested. In 2013 he ran for mayor of Moscow and won 27 per cent of the vote despite getting little or no coverage from state media. Since then he has been barred on various grounds from running for office.

Navalny and his team have lampooned Putin and produced slick videos, watched millions of times on YouTube, to expose the opulent lifestyles of Russia's elite.

Navalny has long forecast that Russia could face seismic political turmoil, including revolution, because he says Putin has built a brittle system of personal rule that is reliant on sycophancy and corruption.

WHAT DOES THE KREMLIN SAY?

The Kremlin has dismissed Navalny's claims about corruption and Putin's personal wealth. His movement is outlawed and most of his senior allies have fled Russia. Russian officials portray him as an extremist and, without providing evidence, as a puppet of the United States Central Intelligence Agency.

Navalny has been detained countless times for organising public rallies, and prosecuted repeatedly on charges including corruption, embezzlement and fraud. He says the accusations and convictions are politically motivated.