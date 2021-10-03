Algeria recalls ambassador to France as tensions rise

Algiers - Algeria on Saturday (Oct 2) rejected "inadmissible interference" in its affairs, hours after recalling its ambassador from Paris following comments by French President Emmanuel Macron reported in French and Algerian media.

The statement, from the Algerian presidency, said it had withdrawn its ambassador following media reports of the French leader's comments, which had not been denied.

The French daily Le Monde reported that Macron had made critical remarks about the former French colony during a meeting on Thursday with descendants of figures from the war of independence.

Macron reportedly said the country was ruled by a "political-military system" and described Algeria as having an "official history" which had been "totally re-written", the paper reported.

He said this history was "not based on truths" but "on a discourse of hatred towards France", according to Le Monde - though he made clear that he was not referring to Algerian society as a whole but to the ruling elite.