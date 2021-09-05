Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Algerian court detains Tunisian ex-presidential candidate Karoui
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Algerian court detains Tunisian ex-presidential candidate Karoui

Algerian court detains Tunisian ex-presidential candidate Karoui

FILE PHOTO: Tunisia's presidential candidate Nabil Karoui waits for the start of a televised debate with his opponent Kais Saied (not pictured) ahead of Sunday's second-round runoff electionin Tunis, Tunisia October 11, 2019. REUTERS / Zoubeir Souissi

05 Sep 2021 04:45AM (Updated: 05 Sep 2021 04:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ALGIERS: An Algerian court on Saturday (Sep 4) ordered former Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui to be placed in custody on a charge of illegally crossing a border, a judicial source said.

The court in the eastern city of Constantine also ordered the detention of four Algerians on people-smuggling charges, the source said. They are accused of helping Karoui enter the country and provide a house for him before his arrest on Sunday.

Karoui, the owner of the Nessma television channel and head of the Heart of Tunisia political party, the second largest in parliament, was placed in custody along with his brother Ghazi Karoui.

A court in Tunisia had released Nabil Karoui on Jun 15 after he spent more than six months in custody on money-laundering and tax evasion charges.

Tunisia has been embroiled in a constitutional crisis since President Kais Saied this summer announced emergency measures, which he indefinitely extended last week.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us