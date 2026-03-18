Death of Iran's security chief Ali Larijani tests regime resilience, risks hardline shift

The death of Iranian security chief Ali Larijani strikes the heart of the country’s leadership, but analysts said the Islamic Republic is designed to endure such losses.

They warn that his replacement is likely to be more hardline, a shift that could further escalate the conflict with the United States and Israel.

Larijani, 68, was among the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic.

He was the right-hand man to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and was expected to play a major role under the new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Many believed Larijani was running the country as US and Israeli strikes drove Iran’s leadership underground.

"Larijani has been the central player in maintaining the continuity of the Iranian government for several months, and in particular since June 2025," said David Khalfa, co-director of the Middle East Observatory at the Jean Jaures Foundation think tank.

"He has effectively been the figure in charge of the regime's survival, its regional policy and its defence strategy. This assassination also sends a message to the Iranian population. Larijani played an absolutely central role in the repression in January."

A key figure in Iran’s foreign and domestic policy, Larijani spearheaded policies in four major areas - the current war, suppressing internal unrest, managing Tehran’s regional ties, as well as Iran’s nuclear programme and negotiations with the West.

"He was also widely viewed as a pragmatist, and so essentially, in killing Larijani, it may have also been not only an attempt to deal a body blow to the Iranian regime but also to ensure that whatever back-channelling diplomatic efforts to end the war may have been going on, that they come to an end," said Dr James Dorsey, adjunct senior fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies.