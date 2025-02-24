Alice Weidel, unlikely queen of German far-right AfD

BERLIN: As an openly gay politician who lives with her Sri Lanka-born partner in Switzerland, Alice Weidel was an unusual choice to many to lead Germany's far-right AfD into Sunday's (Feb 23) elections, where it scored its best-ever result.

To her legions of political foes, Weidel serves as a "fig leaf" for a party that has railed against asylum seekers, Islam and multiculturalism and some of whose top figures have voiced revisionist views on Germany's Nazi past.

On Sunday the 46-year-old, who says Margaret Thatcher is her political idol, led the Moscow-friendly AfD to a record result of around 20 per cent.

She told jubilant supporters that the "historic result" showed that the party was on a path to government, if not now then at the next election expected in four years.