Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

All critical infrastructure in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk destroyed: President
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

All critical infrastructure in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk destroyed: President

All critical infrastructure in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk destroyed: President

A view shows residential buildings damaged by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, on Apr 16, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko)

30 May 2022 04:51AM (Updated: 30 May 2022 04:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV: Russian shelling has destroyed all of the critical infrastructure in the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday (May 29), describing the taking of the city as Russia's "principal aim" right now.

"As a result of Russian strikes on Sievierodonetsk, all the city's critical infrastructure is destroyed ... More than two-thirds of the city’s housing stock is destroyed," Zelenskyy said in a televised speech.

"Taking Sievierodonetsk is the principal aim of the occupying contingents," he added.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us