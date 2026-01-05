All the victims of Swiss bar fire now identified, Swiss police say

ZURICH: All 40 people who died in the New Year's Eve bar fire in Switzerland have been identified, police said on Sunday (Jan 4), with teenagers making up more than half of the death toll.



The final 16 victims have now been identified, Valais Police said, following the blaze at the mountain resort of Crans-Montana early on Jan 1.



The fire was one of the worst disasters in recent Swiss history and has led to an outpouring of grief in Switzerland, which will hold a national day of mourning next week.



Hundreds of people held a silent procession through the frosty streets of Crans-Montana on Sunday to remember victims of the fire, which also injured more than 100 people.



Earlier on Sunday, mourners attended a church service in the town where Bishop Jean-Marie Lovey said condolences had poured in from around the world, including from the Pope.



"Countless people join us - people whose hearts are broken," Lovey told the service. "Many expressions of sympathy and solidarity reach us.



"Pope Leo XIV joins in our sorrow," he added. "In a moving message, he expresses his compassion and his care for the victims' families and strengthens the courage of all who are suffering."