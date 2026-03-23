Allegations against ICC war crimes prosecutor still under review

AMSTERDAM: Allegations of sexual misconduct against the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court are still under review by the court's executive branch, an internal memo shared with staff on Sunday (Mar 22) and seen by Reuters said.

ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, who investigates war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, has stepped aside temporarily pending an investigation into accusations of a non-consensual sexual relationship with a lawyer in his office. He rejects allegations of wrongdoing.

Khan's lawyers said in a response after Reuters published its report on Sunday that the ICC's governing body is expected to meet on Monday to consider the advice and conclusions of an outside panel of judges, which has not been made public.

"The judges produced a lengthy, reasoned analysis, unanimously concluding that the factual findings do not establish misconduct or breach of duty. What remains is for the politicians in the Bureau to confirm the assessment of the Panel," the lawyers for Khan wrote in an email.

The court, the office of the prosecutor, and the Assembly of States Parties did not respond to emails seeking comment, which were sent on Sunday outside of normal working hours.

A news report in the Middle East Eye on Saturday said Khan had been cleared.