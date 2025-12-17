Alleged Bondi Beach gunman to be charged within hours, Australia PM says

SYDNEY: A man accused of perpetrating Australia’s deadliest mass shooting in three decades will be charged later on Wednesday (Dec 17), Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, as the funerals of the Jewish victims of Sunday's attack began.

The alleged father-and-son perpetrators opened fire on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's famed Bondi Beach on Sunday, in an attack that shook the nation and intensified fears of rising antisemitism and violent extremism.

Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police at the scene, while his 24-year-old son, named in local media as Naveed, emerged from a coma on Wednesday after also being shot by police.

"He will be charged formally, if he hasn't been so already, I would expect that will take place over the coming hours," Albanese said in a podcast interview on Wednesday morning.

Investigators expect to question the son once medication wears off and legal counsel is present, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said. He remains in a Sydney hospital under heavy police guard.

The men accused of carrying out Sunday's attack had travelled to the southern Philippines, a region long plagued by Islamist militancy, weeks before the shooting that Australian police said appeared to be inspired by Islamic State.