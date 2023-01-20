Allies bolster Ukraine with more weapons pledges; but no sign of US, German tank agreement

KYIV/BERLIN: Western allies pledged billions of dollars in new weapons for Ukraine on Thursday (Jan 19), but the question of whether they would also send German-made tanks remained unanswered, with Berlin yet to signal whether it would lift a veto.

Fearing winter will give Russian forces time to regroup and unleash a major attack, Ukraine is pushing for the Leopard battle tanks, which are held by an array of NATO nations but whose transfer to Ukraine requires Germany's approval.

A German government source said Berlin would lift its objections if Washington sends its own Abrams tanks. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat, has been reluctant to send weapons that could be seen as provoking Moscow. Many of Berlin's Western allies say that concern is misplaced, with Russia already fully committed to war.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the new German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius met in Berlin, but there was no word on any progress ahead of a meeting of dozens of allies on Friday at Ramstein, Washington's main European air base.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said later on Thursday of the possibility of German approval, "I am moderately sceptical, moderately pessimistic because the Germans are defending themselves against this like a devil protects himself against holy water."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made thinly disguised criticism of Germany for its stance.

"'I am powerful in Europe, I will help if someone else outside of Europe will also help.' It seems to me that this is not a very correct strategy," he said.

The Ramstein meeting is billed as a chance for the West to give Ukraine what it needs to defeat Russia in 2023 and a group of 11 NATO countries have already announced armoured vehicles and air defences.

But Kyiv says it needs heavy tanks to fend off Russian assaults and recapture occupied land.

"We have no time, the world does not have this time," Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

"We are paying for the slowness with the lives of our Ukrainian people. It shouldn't be like that."