Almost half of Kyiv without heat, power, after Russian attack

KYIV: An overnight Russian bombardment left thousands of residential buildings in Kyiv without heating and water in -14°C temperatures on Tuesday (Jan 20), when the Ukrainian capital was already scrambling to restore vital utilities destroyed in earlier attacks.

The barrage of hundreds of drones and missiles, which targeted energy facilities across Ukraine, killed at least one 50-year-old man near Kyiv.

AFP journalists in the capital heard air raid sirens and explosions as Ukrainian air defence systems responded to the drones and missiles.

Sheltering in a metro station in the centre of Kyiv, Marina Sergienko, a 51-year-old accountant, said she thought the repeated Russian strikes, which have left millions in the cold and dark over recent weeks, had a clear purpose.

"To wear down the people, push things to some critical point so there's no strength left, to break our resistance," she told AFP, taking cover alongside dozens of other Kyiv residents bundled in hats and coats.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying: "War criminal Putin continues to wage a genocidal war against women, children and elderly."

He said Russian forces had targeted energy infrastructure overnight in at least seven regions, and urged Ukraine's allies to bolster its air defence systems.

"Support for the Ukrainian people is urgent. There will be no peace in Europe without a lasting peace for Ukraine," he said on social media.

Zelenskyy suggested he would skip the ongoing World Economic Forum in Switzerland to deal with the aftermath of the strike.

But he kept open the possibility of going to the gathering of world leaders in the Swiss resort of Davos if agreements with the United States on possible post-war economic and security support were ready to be signed.