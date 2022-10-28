The Amazon: a burning question absent in Brazil vote

RIO DE JANEIRO: Felipe Guimaraes leaps on and off a surfboard on the sand as he shows tourists the basics of surfing. Here, on Rio de Janeiro's Ipanema beach, the stricken Amazon could not feel further away.

In Western capitals, the plight of the world's largest rainforest is seen as a key issue in Brazil's election, with much at stake for a world scrambling to curb the climate emergency.

However, fires and deforestation have taken a back seat in a dirty and divisive election campaign, and many Brazilians have bigger concerns beyond those happening in a vast area thousands of miles away.

"I don't know man, it's so far away, but it's obvious it is important and good to take care of the Amazon", says bare-chested surf instructor Guimaraes, 27, adding there are more "visible issues" than the rainforest.

Many Brazilians list the economy, crime, education, and corruption as their top worries.

"The country has enormous social inequality, we are recovering from a pandemic. Today, some Brazilians are only worried about surviving one more day. Having a job, having food on the table, access to a doctor," Daniel Costa Matos, 38, an IT analyst from the capital Brasilia, told AFP.

While he thinks the Amazon is "of extreme importance," his biggest worry is corruption.

"The climate crisis, the problem of deforestation in the Amazon, is still far from the reality of many Brazilians," said 36-year-old climate activist Giovanna Nader, who uses her podcast and Instagram account to sound the environmental alarm.

"We need to educate, educate, educate."