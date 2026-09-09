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Evidence suggests pilots considered aborting landing in Miami cargo plane crash
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World

Evidence suggests pilots considered aborting landing in Miami cargo plane crash

Evidence suggests pilots considered aborting landing in Miami cargo plane crash

A view of an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane that overran a runway at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, US, Sep 7, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Marco Bello)

09 Sep 2026 10:11AM
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WASHINGTON: The National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday (Sep 8) that evidence recovered from a flight data recorder suggested the pilots considered aborting the landing of an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane before it crashed in Miami and killed five people on the ground.

The 32-year-old Boeing 767 operated by Miami-based 21 Air overran the runway by some 396m and crashed into two vehicles on the ground on Sunday, killing five people and injuring five others.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said investigators would interview both of the pilots on Wednesday.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue officials inspect a damaged vehicle two days after an Amazon cargo plane overshot a runway at Miami International Airport on Sep 8, 2026, in Miami. (Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell)
Law enforcement officers walk in front of a destroyed engine as they inspect an Amazon cargo plane two days after it overshot a runway at Miami International Airport on Sep 8, 2026, in Miami. (Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell)

The NTSB said that 30 seconds before the end of the flight data recording, the nose landing gear and right main landing gear touched down, while 19 seconds before the end of the recording, the left main landing gear touched down.

A few seconds later, the brakes were released, and the throttles were increased to values consistent with go-around thrust.

The NTSB added that there was no indication in the recorded data that speed brakes or thrust reversers were deployed.

Source: Reuters/nh

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United States Miami plane crash
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