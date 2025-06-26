Amazon tycoon Bezos arrives in Venice for lavish wedding, amid protests

VENICE: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez arrived in Venice on Wednesday (Jun 25) ahead of their wedding, an event that has sparked protests in the Italian city.



Bezos, the world's fourth-richest person, and his former television anchor bride-to-be were seen stepping off a water taxi at the Aman Hotel on the Grand Canal.



The couple's three-day nuptials are due to start on Thursday, and the wedding ceremony is to be held at a secret location.



Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, are said to have booked out the city's finest hotels for a star-studded guest list rumoured to include Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey and Orlando Bloom.



Ivanka Trump, the oldest daughter of US President Donald Trump, arrived with her husband Jared Kushner and their three children on Tuesday afternoon.