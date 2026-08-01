Amazon surges as US stocks shrug off bond yield worries

Asian markets rallied earlier Friday, led by a record surge of almost 18 per cent for Seoul as technology firms performed a blistering recovery from an extended sell-off.



Seoul's Kospi had been at the forefront of the sell-off after hitting a record high a month ago, with chipmakers SK hynix and Samsung the poster children of the rout, losing around half their value in the panic.



"The rebound in tech powered by Microsoft's extremely well-received numbers has helped lift the broader market mood, helping investors to put concerns about the Iran conflict and its continuing impact on ice for now," noted AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.



Analysts have noted that heavy selling in recent weeks was focused on concerns about when the huge sums invested in artificial intelligence would see returns, rather than fundamental problems in the sector.



Seoul's eye-watering rally was also helped by news that South Korea's government planned to pump almost US$14 billion into its sovereign wealth fund for AI investments and data centres.



South Korean chipmaker SK hynix surged 30 per cent - wiping out its losses from the previous two days.



Elsewhere Friday, the yen held gains against the dollar, a day after rallying amid speculation that Japanese authorities intervened to prop up the currency, which had been sitting around 40-year lows.



London's benchmark FTSE 100 index, whose major constituents do not feature technology companies, hit another record high as it came close to reaching 11,000 points for the first time.



However it later pulled back and ended the day lower.