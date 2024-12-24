American Airlines lifts ground stop after unspecified technical issue

American Airlines on Tuesday (Dec 24) lifted an hour-long ground stop of all its flights in the US due to an unspecified technical issue, a notice on the US aviation regulator's website showed.

The ground stop, ahead of the busy Christmas travel, had threatened the holiday plans of thousands.

"A technical issue is affecting American flights this morning. Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologise to our customers for the inconvenience," the company had said in a statement following the ground stop.

American operates thousands of flights per day to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries.

Shares of the carrier clawed back lost ground and were marginally down before the bell.

The US Federal Aviation Administration in a statement referred Reuters to the airline, reiterating that the carrier had reported a technical issue.

American was responding to comments on X as numerous users posted there, as well as on Bluesky and Facebook.

"Hey, @AmericanAir just tell us whether we should go home or not. Please don't make us wait in the airport for hours," wrote one user.

The grounding comes months after airlines were hit by a global tech outage tied to Microsoft's Azure cloud platform and a software issue at cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

Two years ago, Southwest Airlines experienced a meltdown with its systems during the holidays that led to 16,900 flight cancellations and stranded 2 million passengers. It was eventually fined US$140 million in the largest-ever civil penalty for a travel disruption.