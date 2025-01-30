American Airlines jet crashes after collision with helicopter near Washington's Reagan Airport

WASHINGTON: An American Airlines regional passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed into the Potomac River after a midair collision near Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday (Jan 29) night, officials said.

According to American Airlines, there were 60 passengers and four crew members on the flight.

Three soldiers were aboard the helicopter, a US official said.The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the status of the soldiers was unknown, but added that no senior officials were on the helicopter.

Another official said the Army UH-60 helicopter involved in the crash was based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

The BlackHawk was taking part in a training flight, said Heather Chairez, a spokesperson with the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region.

The Washington Post said multiple bodies had been pulled from the water. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said on social media that "we know there are fatalities," though he did not say how many.

There has not been a fatal US passenger airplane accident since February 2009, but a series of near-miss incidents in recent years have raised serious safety concerns.

NBC reported that four people had been pulled alive from the Potomac River.

A web camera shot from the Kennedy Center in Washington showed an explosion mid-air across the Potomac around 8.47pm with an aircraft in flames crashing down rapidly.

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration, a PSA Airlines regional jet collided midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter.

PSA was operating Flight 5342 for American Airlines, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas, according to the FAA.

Police said multiple agencies were involved in a search and rescue operation in the Potomac River, which borders the airport.