Singapore sends condolences to US over Washington air crash

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Friday (Jan 31) expressed its condolences to the United States over the collision of a passenger plane and a military helicopter in Washington that left 67 people dead.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) also said on Friday that there have so far been no reports of Singaporeans being impacted by the incident.

"The Singapore government conveys its deepest condolences to the US government and to the families and loved ones of those who have perished in the tragic air crash between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport on Jan 29, 2025," an MFA spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Singapore embassy in Washington DC is in contact with US authorities. Thus far, there are no reports of Singaporeans affected in this accident."