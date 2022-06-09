Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

American with monkeypox flees Mexican hospital
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

American with monkeypox flees Mexican hospital

American with monkeypox flees Mexican hospital

A file photo from 2001 shows a colored electron-microscopic capture of the monkeypox virus.(Photo: RKI Robert Koch Institute/AFP/File/Andrea MAENNEL, Andrea SCHNARTENDORFF)

09 Jun 2022 12:35PM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 12:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GUADALAJARA: A US citizen with monkeypox escaped from a hospital in a Mexican resort and fled the country, local health authorities said on Wednesday (Jun 8).

The 48-year-old man, originally from Texas, fled the hospital in Puerto Vallarta on Mexico's Pacific coast last weekend despite having been told by medical staff that he should be tested for monkeypox and kept in isolation, the state health department said in a statement.

When he arrived at the hospital, the patient had symptoms of "cough, chills, muscle pain and pustule-like lesions on his face, neck and trunk", the agency said.

After fleeing the medical facility, the Texan then went to the hotel where he was staying with his partner and caught a flight out of Puerto Vallarta on Jun 4, before authorities were able to locate him.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed to Mexican authorities on Monday that the patient had returned to the United States where a test confirmed he had monkeypox.

Related:

Prior to arriving in Puerto Vallarta on May 27, the individual was in Berlin, Germany, between May 12 and 16, and subsequently in Dallas, Texas.

During his stay in Mexico, he attended parties at the Mantamar Beach Club in the resort town of Jalisco.

Health officials urged anyone who attended the club between May 27 and Jun 4 to monitor their health.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that it was aware of more than 1,000 cases of monkeypox in countries where the disease is not endemic.

Source: AFP/ga

Related Topics

monkeypox United States Mexico

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us