Americans facing hunger as shutdown enters second month

WASHINGTON: The US government shutdown barreled towards its second month Friday (Oct 31) - and the pain is spreading fast - with federal workers broke, food aid vanishing, and millions of Americans caught in the crossfire.

What started on October 1 as a Washington sideshow has morphed into a slow-motion implosion of public services and a growing economic convulsion, with federal offices dark and President Donald Trump's government stuck in neutral.

Republicans have warned that millions will begin feeling the full force of the shutdown for the first time this weekend, as unresolved fights over funding for health care and food stamps make them hungrier and poorer.

"Most people haven't noticed up until this week. Thanks to Donald Trump finding a way to pay our troops last month, that pain was delayed," Republican House Whip Tom Emmer told Fox News. "But, starting this week... this is starting to become very real."

At the heart of the fight is money to help Americans cover health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

Those subsidies - a lifeline for more than 20 million people - are set to expire at year's end and, unless Congress acts, premiums will skyrocket when the new sign-up period opens Saturday.

But Washington's warring parties are locked in a familiar, bitter loop, as Democrats refuse to reopen the government without a deal to extend the subsidies and with Trump's Republicans saying they won't talk until the lights are back on.

As Washington bickers, the shutdown's fallout is rippling through everyday life and starting to pinch where it really hurts - the dinner table.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which helps 42 million low-income Americans buy groceries, is set to run out of funds this weekend.

Democrats have been pushing the White House to use $5 billion in emergency cash to cover food stamps, but the administration says it cannot legally tap that fund.

"REACHING A BREAKING POINT"

"We are now reaching a breaking point thanks to Democrats voting no on government funding now 14 different times," House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters.

"You're going to have real people, real families - you're going to have children - who will go hungry beginning this weekend," he added.

With no end to the shutdown in sight, the deadlines are piling up fast.

WIC - the food aid program for pregnant women, new mothers, and infants - is also on the brink, while "Head Start" programs that provide nutrition and family support to 65,000 infants could begin shuttering from Saturday.

The administration says it has scraped together enough money to cover Friday's payday for active-duty troops, but acknowledges that they could go unpaid by mid-November.

Some 670,000 federal workers have been sent home without pay, and another 730,000 - from park rangers to air traffic controllers - are working for nothing. Many missed their entire pay for the first time this week.

The country's largest federal workers' union, AFGE, is begging Congress to pass a stopgap bill to get paychecks flowing again. But even that has become political quicksand, with Democrats holding the line.

Still, there are faint signs of life on Capitol Hill.

After weeks of political trench warfare, a handful of centrist Democrats and pragmatic Republicans have quietly started sketching possible compromises, most hinging on a commitment to tackle health care once the government reopens.

And looming somewhere in the wings is Trump, whose shadow hangs over every Republican move. Lawmakers on both sides hope he'll swoop in to broker a deal on the Obamacare subsidies.

In a rare intervention in the crisis, Trump called Thursday for the Senate to scrap its 60-vote threshold for legislation to pass, which would strip Democrats of all their leverage.

Americans blame the shutdown on Trump and the Republicans over Democrats by 45 per cent to 33 per cent, according to the latest ABC/Washington Post poll. Independents blame Republicans by a 2-to-1 margin