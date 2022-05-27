America's biggest gun lobby to hold major gathering in shadow of mass shootings

HOUSTON: America's biggest gun lobby, the National Rifle Association, pressed ahead with preparations for its annual gathering starting on Friday (May 26) in Houston, just 450km from the scene of the country's worst school shooting in a decade.

An 18-year-old gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle that he was legally able to purchase stormed an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, killing 19 children and two teachers in a hail of bullets.

The NRA gathering takes place this year in the shadow of not one but two gun-driven massacres in recent days. An avowed white supremacist who was also armed with a semi-automatic rifle shot and killed 10 black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, earlier this month.

In a country where gun rights are enshrined in the Constitution and gun sales in the millions are surging, the NRA is likely to shrug off new calls for more gun control measures despite the latest shootings. The Republican Party, which has thwarted Democratic Party efforts in Congress to legislate stricter gun measures, is closely aligned with the NRA.

A page on the NRA's website dedicated to the gathering is dominated by a message offering its "deepest sympathies" to the victims of Tuesday's school shooting. The rest of the page promotes the annual meeting, where Republicans including former President Donald Trump are scheduled to speak.

"See thousands of guns from top manufacturers," NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre says in a video below the statement. "The enemies of freedom are real and we need to be ready."

The NRA's decision to proceed with its largest annual gathering, despite planned protests, is part of a decades-long strategy of standing up to pressure for gun control that harks back to the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Colorado.

Then, the NRA's annual convention was scheduled to take place in Denver just days after the shooting, in which two high school seniors shot and killed 12 classmates and a teacher before taking their own lives.

NPR in 2021 obtained a recording of top NRA officials deciding not to cancel the meeting, in part to avoid looking like they were accepting responsibility for the massacre.

The meeting was scaled down and an accompanying gun show cancelled, according to media reports at the time.

Its Houston meeting, however, comes with the NRA embattled on several fronts - apart from the shootings, it is battling internal discord, corruption scandals, and shaky finances.

"The NRA is fumbling financially and organisationally," said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston. But, he added, "their influence is beyond politics. It's about crafting a narrative about what gun ownership means in America."

The NRA's reputation with some gun rights supporters was hit in 2020 when New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the group, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group of diverting millions of dollars for personal use, including family trips to the Bahamas. The NRA then filed for bankruptcy protection but a US bankruptcy judge ruled against the group, finding it did not file for Chapter 11 in good faith.

With the NRA looking at the possibility of both bankruptcy and a takeover by James, a New York Democrat, LaPierre is facing a leadership challenge in Houston, but is widely expected to survive.

"The NRA is much more focused on its internal battle right now," than on lobbying, said Richard Feldman, a former NRA lobbyist. "It's about the survivorship of the current leadership and board."

The NRA did not respond to requests for comment.