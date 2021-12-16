Amid scandals, UK PM Johnson faces major test in local election

WHITCHURCH, England: Voters went to the polls in a region of central England on Thursday (Dec 16) to elect a new member of parliament in a test of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's authority after accusations of sleaze and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson's Conservative Party is facing a fight to retain the parliamentary seat for North Shropshire in a so-called by-election, triggered by last month's resignation of Owen Paterson after he was found to have broken rules on paid lobbying.

If the Conservatives lose what has long been a loyal seat, it would be yet another blow to Johnson, who is under pressure after experiencing the biggest parliamentary rebellion against his government on Tuesday and over scandals such as reported parties in his office last Christmas when Britain was in a COVID-19 lockdown.

The battle pitches the Conservatives against the opposition Liberal Democrats, with several lawmakers saying they believed the governing party would lose the seat in the mostly rural constituency, yet another erosion of support in traditionally Conservative-supporting regions.