Amid a tough economy and record inflation, survivors of Turkiye quake hope not to be forgotten in May 14 polls

On Feb 6 this year, the first of a pair of devastating earthquakes rocked the region, killing over 50,000 people and leaving survivors with the daunting task of stitching together a new post-quake life.

REBUILDING A CITY

The city of Kahramanmaras was the epicentre of one of the quakes.

“After our shops were destroyed, believe me, none of us were aware if we were still alive or not. Then they called us and told us they would open up some shops. We applied for it and I won this place in the lottery,” tailor Ali Koruk told CNA.

He said the earthquake was “a disaster that came from God” and not caused by any political party, so “it won’t affect anyone’s decision when it comes to voting” in the election.

Following the disaster, the local Association of Civil Engineers was tasked with checking which buildings remained habitable, and which ones were damaged beyond repair and had to be rebuilt.