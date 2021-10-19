'Unprecedented' crackdown on free speech during COVID-19 pandemic: Amnesty

LONDON: Oppressive regimes around the world have used the coronavirus pandemic to crack down on critics, Amnesty International said Tuesday (Oct 19).

The rights monitor said there have been "unprecedented" curbs on freedom of expression since last year, and lives may even have been lost due to a lack of proper information.

"Communication channels have been targeted, social media has been censored, and media outlets have been closed down," said Rajat Khosla, Amnesty's senior director for research advocacy and policy.

"In the midst of a pandemic, journalists and health professionals have been silenced and imprisoned."

As a result, people have been unable to access information about COVID-19, including how to protect themselves and their communities.