Amnesty accuses Hamas of crimes against humanity on Oct 7 and afterwards

JERUSALEM: Amnesty International on Thursday (Dec 11) accused Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups for the first time of crimes against humanity, including extermination, during and after the Oct 7, 2023 attack that sparked the war in Gaza.

"Palestinian armed groups committed violations of international humanitarian law, war crimes and crimes against humanity during their attacks in southern Israel that started on 7 October 2023," the human rights watchdog said in a 173-page report.

Amnesty said that the mass killing of civilians on Oct 7 amounted "to the crime against humanity of extermination".

The rights group has also accused Israel of committing genocide in its retaliatory campaign in Gaza, an accusation that Israel has vehemently denied.

Amnesty said that Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups in Gaza "continued to commit violations and crimes under international law in their holding and mistreatment of hostages and the withholding of bodies seized".

Amnesty, which had previously accused Hamas and other groups of committing war crimes on Oct 7, concluded in its newest report that they were also responsible for crimes against humanity, particularly in the seizure and holding in captivity of hostages.

"The holding of hostages was done as part of an explicitly stated plan explained by the leadership of Hamas and of other Palestinian armed groups," the report stated.

Amnesty has previously accused Hamas and other groups of committing war crimes, which are serious violations of international law against civilians and combatants during armed conflict.