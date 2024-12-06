Amnesty accuses Israel of 'genocide' in Gaza

But Callamard insisted at a press conference in The Hague that "the existence of military objectives does not negate the possibility of a genocidal intent".



She said Amnesty had based its findings on the criteria set out in the UN Convention on the Prevention of Genocide.



But an Israeli army spokesperson said the report's findings "fail to account for the operational realities" it has faced.



"The (military) takes all feasible measures to mitigate harm to civilians during operations. These include providing advance warnings to civilians in combat zones whenever feasible and facilitating safe movement to designated areas."



While Amnesty Israel rejected the accusation of genocide, it said it was "concerned that serious crimes are being committed in Gaza" and called for an investigation and an immediate halt to the war.