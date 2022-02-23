Amsterdam Apple store hostage taker asked for US$230 million in cryptocurrency

THE HAGUE: A man who held several people hostage at an Apple store in Amsterdam demanded €200 million (US$230 million) in cryptocurrency before he was taken to hospital "seriously injured", police said on Wednesday (Feb 23).

The man, identified as a 27-year-old from Amsterdam, entered the Apple store carrying a firearm in the busy Leidseplein neighbourhood late on Tuesday afternoon, sparking a tense five-hour-long ordeal.

The camouflage-wearing assailant held one man hostage, a 44-year-old British national, according to reports, while four others hid in a closet.

It was initially feared that the suspect was holding several people hostage, but he was reportedly not aware that several more people were in hiding in the building.