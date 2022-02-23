Amsterdam Apple store hostage taker had explosives, asked for US$230 million in cryptocurrency

THE HAGUE: A man who held several people hostage at an Apple store in Amsterdam demanded €200 million (US$230 million) in cryptocurrency before he was taken to hospital "seriously injured", police said on Wednesday (Feb 23).

Police also said that the man had explosives on his body.

"We are investigating the possible motives of the hostage taker and the explosives he carried on his body," police said in a statement. "Investigation has shown that the explosives were not ready to detonate."

Police were called at about 5.30pm local time on Tuesday about an armed man in the Apple store, and images suggested that he might have been wearing an explosive vest.

The suspected hostage taker, a 27-year-old man from Amsterdam with a criminal record, carried a pistol and an automatic rifle, with which he fired at least four shots when police arrived at the store in the busy Leidseplein neighbourhood at around 6pm, Amsterdam police chief Frank Pauw told a news conference early on Wednesday.

The tense ordeal lasted about five hours.

The camouflage-wearing assailant held one man hostage, a 44-year-old British national, according to reports, while four others hid in a closet.

It was initially feared that the suspect was holding several people hostage, but he was reportedly not aware that several more people were in hiding in the building.