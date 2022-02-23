Amsterdam Apple store hostage taker had explosives, asked for US$230 million in cryptocurrency
THE HAGUE: A man who held several people hostage at an Apple store in Amsterdam demanded €200 million (US$230 million) in cryptocurrency before he was taken to hospital "seriously injured", police said on Wednesday (Feb 23).
Police also said that the man had explosives on his body.
"We are investigating the possible motives of the hostage taker and the explosives he carried on his body," police said in a statement. "Investigation has shown that the explosives were not ready to detonate."
Police were called at about 5.30pm local time on Tuesday about an armed man in the Apple store, and images suggested that he might have been wearing an explosive vest.
The suspected hostage taker, a 27-year-old man from Amsterdam with a criminal record, carried a pistol and an automatic rifle, with which he fired at least four shots when police arrived at the store in the busy Leidseplein neighbourhood at around 6pm, Amsterdam police chief Frank Pauw told a news conference early on Wednesday.
The tense ordeal lasted about five hours.
The camouflage-wearing assailant held one man hostage, a 44-year-old British national, according to reports, while four others hid in a closet.
It was initially feared that the suspect was holding several people hostage, but he was reportedly not aware that several more people were in hiding in the building.
During the press conference, Paauw said that the suspect demanded €200 million in cryptocurrency before he was eventually apprehended by police.
"He threatened a hostage with a gun and threatened to blow himself up, so we took it very seriously," Amsterdam newspaper Parool quoted the police chief as saying.
The dramatic ordeal finally ended at around 10.30pm local time, when the hostage asked for water. He left the building and then ran, prompting the suspect to chase after him.
The suspect was then hit hard by a police car before a robot checked him for explosives as he lay on the road, painted by laser sights from police snipers.
"A car from the special forces reacted very adequately and alertly," Paauw said, hailing the hostage for his bravery.
"The hostage has played a hero role. In a few split seconds he escaped this hostage situation, otherwise it would have been an even longer night and nasty night."
The suspect was taken to hospital "seriously injured", Paauw said, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.
During the evening, about 70 people were able to leave the store while the hostage situation was ongoing, and the area around the store was cordoned off. There were no reports of any other injuries.
All Apple stores across the Netherlands were closed on Wednesday, and the site of Tuesday's hostage taking will remain closed on Thursday, the company said.
"We are so incredibly grateful and relieved that our employees and customers in Amsterdam are safe after this terrifying experience," Apple said in a statement, thanking Dutch police for "exceptional work".
Leidseplein is popular with tourists and is known for its lively bars and cafes. The area was quickly closed and the restaurants, bars and theatres were shut after the hostage taking.