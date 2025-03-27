Logo
World

Amsterdam stabbing wounds five: Police
World

Police cordon the area where five person were wounded during a stabbing attack near the central Dam Square in Amsterdam on Mar 27, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Inter Visual Studio/ANP)

27 Mar 2025 11:49PM
AMSTERDAM: A stabbing attack in Amsterdam on Thursday (Mar 27) wounded five people, Dutch police said, with one suspect in custody.

Police said they had erected a cordon around the area where the stabbings took place, near the central Dam Square.

"We currently have no information about the cause or motive of the stabbing incident. This is part of our investigation," police said in a statement.

There was no immediate information on the condition of those wounded.

Early images from local news agency ANP showed someone on a stretcher being loaded into the back of an ambulance.

Medical staff assist one of the five person that were wounded during a stabbing attack in Amsterdam on Mar 27, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Inter Visual Studio/ANP)

A trauma helicopter has landed on Dam Square to tend to the victims. Police vans and ambulances are also in attendance.

According to local media reports, Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema left a meeting in the town hall when news of the attack broke.

The police urged anyone with images of the incident to upload them as evidence.

Source: AFP/dy

