Amsterdam violence: what we know

THURSDAY: BUILD-UP TO MATCH

A large group of Maccabi supporters gathered on Dam Square around 1:00 pm on Thursday, said Holla, with "incidents" and fireworks being set off.

"In general, police were able to keep the large groups apart," Holla said. Police then escorted around 1,000 fans to the central station from the square peacefully.

Police had moved a pro-Palestinian demonstration to a different location but Holla said small groups split off looking for confrontation at the stadium.

Unverified video on social media purportedly filmed on Thursday appeared to show Maccabi fans chanting in Hebrew: "Let the IDF (army) win! We'll fuck the Arabs!"

Riot police officers on horseback were able to keep the groups apart at the stadium.

The game itself passed off largely in a peaceful atmosphere, praised by the Ajax club.

But Israeli fans reportedly booed during the minute's silence for victims of the floods in Spain, which in May recognised the State of Palestine.

"After the match, the outflow went well," Holla said. "Around 11:00 pm the situation around the stadium was calm".